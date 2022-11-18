Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) PT Raised to $85.00

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.70 and a 200-day moving average of $67.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

