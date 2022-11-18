Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Short Interest Up 6.7% in October

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the October 15th total of 338,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.6 days.

Forian Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FORA opened at $2.73 on Friday. Forian has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $10.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93.

Get Forian alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Forian from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Forian Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Forian by 5.6% during the third quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,408,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 74,955 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Forian during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Forian by 7.1% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 175,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forian during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Forian during the second quarter valued at approximately $846,000.

(Get Rating)

Forian Inc provides software solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its healthcare, cannabis, and government customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.