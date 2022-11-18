Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Short Interest Up 6.7% in October

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the October 15th total of 338,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.6 days.
Forian Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ FORA opened at $2.73 on Friday. Forian has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $10.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Forian from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Forian Company Profile
Forian Inc provides software solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its healthcare, cannabis, and government customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.
