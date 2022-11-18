Forte Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Forte Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.82). Chardan Capital has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Forte Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

Shares of Forte Biosciences stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 40.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 186,159 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 105.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 227,429 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forte Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.