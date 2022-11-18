Forte Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Forte Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.82). Chardan Capital has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Forte Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.
Forte Biosciences Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forte Biosciences
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 40.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 186,159 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 105.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 227,429 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forte Biosciences (FBRX)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.