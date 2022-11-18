Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 37,084 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 724,904 shares.The stock last traded at $16.99 and had previously closed at $17.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Cuts Dividend

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.52). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 34.65% and a negative return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.98%.

Insider Transactions at Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 25,000 shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 187,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 10.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 36,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

See Also

