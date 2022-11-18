FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXWW) Short Interest Update

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXWW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the October 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOXWW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.64.

