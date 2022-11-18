Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after purchasing an additional 132,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,018,000 after acquiring an additional 128,374 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 316.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 116,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,086,000 after buying an additional 111,127 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 104,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 63,155 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $39,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Helmuth Lutty sold 7,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $200,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $39,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,075 shares of company stock worth $282,141. Corporate insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.56. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

