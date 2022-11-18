FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Issued By Northland Capmk

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Duos Technologies Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.10). The consensus estimate for Duos Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Duos Technologies Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 47.78% and a negative return on equity of 359.69%.

Duos Technologies Group Stock Down 6.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duos Technologies Group

DUOT opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84. Duos Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $6.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Duos Technologies Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Duos Technologies Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 519,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Duos Technologies Group by 120.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 27,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bleichroeder LP raised its stake in Duos Technologies Group by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,283,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 829,546 shares during the period. 36.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Duos Technologies Group

In other Duos Technologies Group news, major shareholder Norman H. Pessin purchased 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,221,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,186. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

