FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Issued By DA Davidson

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the company will earn $12.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.66. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $13.00 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.07.

AAP opened at $148.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $147.48 and a one year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.74. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $865,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

