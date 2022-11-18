FY2022 Earnings Forecast for MGIC Investment Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of MGIC Investment in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.54. The consensus estimate for MGIC Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MTG stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGIC Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 305,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 61,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,524,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,919,000 after buying an additional 54,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.