FY2022 EPS Estimates for Affimed Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Affimed in a report released on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.55) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.63). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Affimed’s current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Affimed’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

AFMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Affimed Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Affimed

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market cap of $259.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64. Affimed has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $7.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Affimed by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Affimed by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Affimed by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 127,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 57,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed



Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Stories

