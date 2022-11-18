FY2022 EPS Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $10.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.73. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $10.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.42.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $237.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.45 and a 200 day moving average of $219.47. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $396.14.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total transaction of $212,544.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,422.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,668 shares of company stock valued at $897,603. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,380,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after buying an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

