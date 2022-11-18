FY2022 EPS Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.11) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.88). The consensus estimate for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.09) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.91) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.35) EPS.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $17.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24. The company has a market capitalization of $944.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.03. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $28.95.

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $58,518.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,119.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $87,569.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,563.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $58,518.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,119.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,588 shares of company stock valued at $284,789 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

