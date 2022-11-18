FY2022 EPS Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.07) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.03). The consensus estimate for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.09) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.41) EPS.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CRNX opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,474,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,099,000 after acquiring an additional 530,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,305,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,999,000 after buying an additional 275,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,522,000 after buying an additional 47,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $31,055,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $58,518.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,119.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $58,518.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,119.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $87,569.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,563.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,588 shares of company stock valued at $284,789. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

