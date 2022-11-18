FY2022 EPS Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.07) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.03). The consensus estimate for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.09) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.41) EPS.
CRNX opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.03.
In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $58,518.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,119.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $58,518.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,119.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $87,569.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,563.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,588 shares of company stock valued at $284,789. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).
