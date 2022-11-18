FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cryoport, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cryoport in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now expects that the consumer goods maker will earn ($0.88) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.84). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cryoport’s current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CYRX. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cryoport from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Cryoport Trading Down 8.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $18.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $908.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.13. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.96.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 69.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 6.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 46.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,215 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

