FY2022 EPS Estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Lowered by Analyst

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.50) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.36). The consensus estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $3.29 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 157.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 379,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 232,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 165.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 299,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 186,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,665,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after buying an additional 108,020 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 43.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 175,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,615,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 40,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

