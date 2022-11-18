FY2022 EPS Estimates for FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:NOTE)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for FiscalNote in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.07) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.60). The consensus estimate for FiscalNote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for FiscalNote’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($2.62). The company had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.02 million.

FiscalNote Stock Down 4.6 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NOTE. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on FiscalNote in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on FiscalNote from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on FiscalNote from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded FiscalNote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NOTE stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01. FiscalNote has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in FiscalNote in the third quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FiscalNote in the third quarter worth about $3,318,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in FiscalNote in the third quarter worth about $179,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in FiscalNote in the third quarter worth about $5,080,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FiscalNote in the third quarter worth about $94,000.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings Inc operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

