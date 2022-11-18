FY2022 EPS Estimates for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Reduced by Analyst

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Humana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $25.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $25.04. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $25.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Humana’s Q1 2023 earnings at $8.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $27.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $8.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $8.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $8.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $31.16 EPS.

HUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.00.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $520.26 on Friday. Humana has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $512.64 and its 200-day moving average is $481.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total transaction of $1,783,426.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total value of $1,783,426.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Humana by 46,704.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

