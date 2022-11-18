FY2022 EPS Estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Lifted by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:MLTX)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.69) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.74). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MLTX opened at $9.50 on Friday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,439,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $795,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

