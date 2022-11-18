FY2022 EPS Estimates for Novan, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novan in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now expects that the company will earn ($1.06) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.27). The consensus estimate for Novan’s current full-year earnings is ($1.71) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Novan’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Novan from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Novan Trading Down 2.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novan

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $0.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVN. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novan in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novan in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Novan in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novan by 32.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

See Also

