FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Cut by Oppenheimer

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $34.67 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $34.72. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $477.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $33.35 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $10.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $42.60 EPS.

GS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

Shares of GS stock opened at $379.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $412.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $329.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.01.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 65,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,648,969.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 459,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,533,801.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 65,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,648,969.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 459,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,533,801.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,035,948 shares of company stock worth $31,246,546 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 4,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,099,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

