GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:GNT opened at $4.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $5.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 31,559 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 106,296 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 157,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

