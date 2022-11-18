GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:GNT opened at $4.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $5.84.
Institutional Trading of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.