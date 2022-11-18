GAP (NYSE:GPS) Trading Down 7.2%

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $11.92. 51,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,610,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.62.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.80.

GAP Dividend Announcement

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.70. GAP had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. GAP’s payout ratio is -59.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In other GAP news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $124,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,008.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAP

(Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.