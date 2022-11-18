GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Down 13.1%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) traded down 13.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.43 and last traded at $14.44. 38,233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,433,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Nomura cut GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $344.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.75 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 18.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. grew its holdings in GDS by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in GDS during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,448,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,801,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,823,000 after buying an additional 210,458 shares during the period. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

