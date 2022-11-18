General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,297 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $15,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 2.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in General Mills by 1.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in General Mills by 2.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in General Mills by 4.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 67,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $79.77 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.41 and a 52-week high of $82.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.93 and a 200 day moving average of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,689 shares of company stock worth $10,286,349 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

