General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Trading Up 2.7%

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) was up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.88 and last traded at $79.50. Approximately 18,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,805,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

General Mills Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.93 and a 200 day moving average of $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,349. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 95.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

