Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Trading Up 6.6%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 308,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,376,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Several research firms recently commented on GSAT. StockNews.com cut Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Globalstar in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

