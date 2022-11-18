GoDaddy Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Nag now expects that the technology company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GDDY. Evercore ISI raised their target price on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $73.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.05. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $88.32.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $43,397.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,073.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $198,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,073.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,623 shares of company stock worth $565,393 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 152.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.