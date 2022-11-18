Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Short Interest Update

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 25,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of GTIM stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Good Times Restaurants

A number of analysts have weighed in on GTIM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

(Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.