Great-West Lifeco (GWLIF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS: GWLIF):

11/4/2022 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$36.00.

11/4/2022 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$32.00.

11/4/2022 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$34.00.

10/28/2022 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00.

10/12/2022 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$37.00 to C$32.00.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GWLIF opened at $23.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $32.70.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

