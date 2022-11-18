Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.89

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.89 and last traded at $69.72, with a volume of 1990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

