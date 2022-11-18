Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.89

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.89 and last traded at $69.72, with a volume of 1990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.46.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.25.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.
