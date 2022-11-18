GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,524 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 105,274 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $18,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Comerica Bank increased its stake in GSK by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,567 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 37,050 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.39. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is 17.77%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,550 ($18.21) to GBX 1,650 ($19.39) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 ($22.33) to GBX 1,600 ($18.80) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,608.33.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

