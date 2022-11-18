Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) rose 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 162,910 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,008,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08.

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.76%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 334.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 41.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

