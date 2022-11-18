HC Wainwright Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.98) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.19). The consensus estimate for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.21) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.18.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $1.20 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

