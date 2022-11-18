HC Wainwright Comments on BELLUS Health Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for BELLUS Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.63). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BELLUS Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BELLUS Health from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

BLU opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. BELLUS Health has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 5.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,691,000 after acquiring an additional 67,663 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 55.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 78,427 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 268.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 96,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 27.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 85.2% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,247,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712,904 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

