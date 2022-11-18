HC Wainwright Trims Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Target Price to $4.00

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Canaan’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Shares of CAN stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $534.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 3.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. Canaan has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $246.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.30 million. Canaan had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 56.08%. Analysts forecast that Canaan will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Canaan by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 795,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 115,691 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canaan by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Canaan by 29.3% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 90,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

