HC Wainwright Weighs in on BioLineRx Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for BioLineRx in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.58). The consensus estimate for BioLineRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioLineRx’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02).

BioLineRx Price Performance

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLRX. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of BioLineRx to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

BioLineRx stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.86. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $3.02.

Institutional Trading of BioLineRx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BioLineRx by 377.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 53,246 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551 shares in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLineRx

(Get Rating)

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.