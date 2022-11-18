HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Short Interest Update

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,300 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 337,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on HSTM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on HealthStream from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HSTM opened at $24.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $763.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.20, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,720,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.