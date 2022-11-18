Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives $15.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.83.
HTLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.
Insider Activity
In other Heartland Express news, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,800.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express
Heartland Express Stock Down 0.7 %
HTLD stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.56.
Heartland Express Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.57%.
Heartland Express Company Profile
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
