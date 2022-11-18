Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Short Interest Update

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 793,500 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the October 15th total of 886,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Commerce

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 6,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $88,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,366.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Heritage Commerce news, CEO Walter Theodore Kaczmarek sold 21,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $249,102.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,435.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 6,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $88,611.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,366.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Commerce

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 14.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Security National Bank increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 25.0% in the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 25.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 32,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Heritage Commerce Stock Up 1.0 %

HTBK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

HTBK stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Stories

