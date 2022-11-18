Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Trading Up 2.5%

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $223.11 and last traded at $222.72. Approximately 4,304 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,091,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.00.

Hershey Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.05.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total value of $1,985,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,147,792.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

