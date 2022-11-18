Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Short Interest Down 10.5% in October

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,780,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the October 15th total of 28,790,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,988 shares of company stock worth $2,116,392 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,665,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,671,000 after buying an additional 701,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,166,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,497,000 after purchasing an additional 61,946 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 22,165 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 830,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 97,153 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 559,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Further Reading

