Holley Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Holley in a report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Glaessgen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Holley’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Holley’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HLLY. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Holley to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.11.

HLLY stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Holley has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Holley during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Holley by 5.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Holley by 73.5% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 123,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Holley during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Holley by 74.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 66,478 shares during the last quarter.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

