Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 792,100 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 850,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 513,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ HOLI opened at $17.01 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21.
Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 61.8% in the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 930,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,865,000 after purchasing an additional 355,664 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 18.1% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth $5,969,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter worth $239,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
