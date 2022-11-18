Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 792,100 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 850,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 513,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLI opened at $17.01 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21.

Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 61.8% in the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 930,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,865,000 after purchasing an additional 355,664 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 18.1% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth $5,969,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter worth $239,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

