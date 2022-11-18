HomeServe (LON:HSV) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,194.00

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,194 ($14.03) and last traded at GBX 1,191 ($14.00), with a volume of 719106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,188 ($13.96).

HomeServe Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,186.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of £4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 3,048.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tom Rusin sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($13.96), for a total transaction of £392.04 ($460.68).

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

