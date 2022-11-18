HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Short Interest Down 10.3% in October

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 848,300 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the October 15th total of 945,900 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $500.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.02.

HomeStreet Dividend Announcement

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 31.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HMST shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of HomeStreet to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HomeStreet to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HomeStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

