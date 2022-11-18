Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 383.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,402.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $385,245. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 0.7 %

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $37.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.43. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

