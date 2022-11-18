HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 654.90 ($7.70).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($7.93) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 680 ($7.99) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays set a GBX 780 ($9.17) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 750 ($8.81) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

HSBA opened at GBX 482.43 ($5.67) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 481.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 509.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £96.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 965.30. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 409.85 ($4.82) and a one year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.67).

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 34,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 537 ($6.31) per share, with a total value of £187,230.42 ($220,012.24).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

