Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Short Interest Update

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 726,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity at Hudson Technologies

In related news, CFO Nat Krishnamurti sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $479,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,401 shares in the company, valued at $761,134.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,192,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,116,000 after buying an additional 79,758 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 18.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,988,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after buying an additional 311,135 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 382.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,397,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,307 shares during the period. 325 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at $8,028,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 26.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,164,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 243,500 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hudson Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $473.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.26. Hudson Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $11.34.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

