Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) CMO Khan Siddiqui Sells 1,039 Shares

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) CMO Khan Siddiqui sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $87,276.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,146,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Hyperfine Trading Up 1.0 %
HYPR stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. Hyperfine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyperfine
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYPR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.90% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hyperfine Company Profile
Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyperfine (HYPR)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.