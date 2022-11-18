Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) CMO Khan Siddiqui Sells 1,039 Shares

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) CMO Khan Siddiqui sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $87,276.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,146,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hyperfine Trading Up 1.0 %

HYPR stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. Hyperfine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyperfine

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYPR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hyperfine Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Hyperfine in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hyperfine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

