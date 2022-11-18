iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Sells C$73,153.00 in Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.15, for a total transaction of C$73,153.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,300 shares in the company, valued at C$3,094,371.90.

iA Financial Price Performance

TSE IAG opened at C$72.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$7.62 billion and a PE ratio of 9.89. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of C$58.70 and a 1 year high of C$85.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$73.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$68.63.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAG has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark cut their price objective on iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.